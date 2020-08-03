This airline wants passengers to arrive at the airport 4 hours before departure

Most people arrive at the airport two hours before their flight, some barely make it on time. However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, airline operations have changed dramatically as there are strict rules that need to be followed before their plane takes off. One of the airlines that are hoping to reduce the spread of Covid-19 is Air Seychelles. The airline revealed that a comprehensive set of new ground handling measures has been implemented at the Seychelles International Airport, including passengers travelling on flights handled by Air Seychelles to arrive at the Seychelles International Airport 4 hours before departure. The 4-hour time frame will allow passengers sufficient time to proceed through the new set of health and safety procedures, from check-in, immigration and customs and boarding.

It will also enable on-time departures of all airlines operating at the Seychelles International Airport.

The airline revealed insight on the new policies in a press statement:

"In adopting the new normal, passengers will be requested to answer a few health-related questions, apart from having their temperature monitored, before heading to the check-in queue.

"In adherence to the guidelines from the health authorities, sanitising stations including physical distancing indicators have also been placed within the airport facility.

“ Physical protective barriers are also present at each check-in counter to provide additional safety reassurance to both the passengers and guest service agents on duty.," the statement added.

Head of Ground Services at Air Seychelles Vania Larue said the "dynamism of the Covid-19 pandemic has led the airline to change its usual ground handling duties" at the Seychelles International Airport.

“In line with the guidance from the health authorities, together with the regulator, we had to adapt and develop a new ground handling policy to incorporate the new health and safety procedures as part of our business.

“To ensure that these measures are implemented accordingly, we advise all passengers to arrive at the airport 4 hours before their flight to complete all the required formalities and to ensure timely turnaround of their flight," said Larue.