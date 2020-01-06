Tourists in Egypt warned over possible terror danger









A mural with Arabic that reads "no harassment," is seen on a wall in Cairo, Egypt. Picture: AP London - British tourists in Egypt were on Sunday warned to be vigilant over the risk of terror attacks. Echoing warnings for Turkey and Dubai, the British Foreign Office advised travellers to the country to be on guard. There are fears that holidaymakers at resorts popular with Westerners could become an easy ‘soft’ target for terror groups sympathetic to Iran. The Foreign Office changed its advice for 14 countries in the region, telling travellers to "remain vigilant" and keep up to date on the latest developments. But it stopped short of telling people not to travel, meaning anyone who tries to cancel a trip over safety fears is unlikely to be refunded. Stronger warnings were issued for Iraq, where the Foreign Office warned against all travel, except in the northern region of Kurdistan. It also strengthened its travel advice for Iran, warning against all but essential travel.

In its latest travel advice, the Foreign Office warned: "Following the death of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani ... British nationals in the region should remain vigilant and keep up to date with the latest developments."

The advice was issued for countries including the United Arab Emirates, Lebanon, Israel, Oman, Bahrain, Qatar and Saudi Arabia. Anyone travelling to Turkey was warned to steer clear of areas near the borders with Iraq and Syria.

In Egypt, the Foreign Office warned that terrorist attacks could be "indiscriminate" and that terror groups had targeted tourists in the past.

A Russian passenger plane from Sharm El Sheikh was bombed in 2015, killing all 224 people on board. Direct flights from Britain resumed only two months ago.

A series of deadly bombings were carried out in Sharm, Dahab and Taba, all on the Sinai peninsula, in 2004, 2005 and 2006, and in 1997 62 tourists were massacred in an attack at an archaeological site near Luxor on the Nile.

Daily Mail