London - British tourists in Egypt were on Sunday warned to be vigilant over the risk of terror attacks.
Echoing warnings for Turkey and Dubai, the British Foreign Office advised travellers to the country to be on guard.
There are fears that holidaymakers at resorts popular with Westerners could become an easy ‘soft’ target for terror groups sympathetic to Iran.
The Foreign Office changed its advice for 14 countries in the region, telling travellers to "remain vigilant" and keep up to date on the latest developments. But it stopped short of telling people not to travel, meaning anyone who tries to cancel a trip over safety fears is unlikely to be refunded.
Stronger warnings were issued for Iraq, where the Foreign Office warned against all travel, except in the northern region of Kurdistan. It also strengthened its travel advice for Iran, warning against all but essential travel.