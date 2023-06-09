Travel accommodation app Viya launches in SA, allowing travellers to book an share their travel experience

Travellers looking for unforgettable stays across Mzansi can now search for accommodation on new app called Viya. According to the creators of the app, the accommodation booking app was designed to revolutionise the way South Africans explore the country and offer its users a seamless experience to discover and book accommodations across the country while also providing a platform to share their travel experiences.

“With over 25 000 options all over Mzansi, Viya boasts diverse travel options for all preferences, from luxury getaways to budget-friendly adventures. The app allows its users to filter their searches by location, price, amenities, and more, making it easy to find the perfect accommodation,” said the platform representatives. Viya said that it is more than just a travel app as it doubles as a social media platform that allows travellers to follow each other, share tips, and get inspired by fellow Viya travellers. “The app’s user-friendly interface makes it easy to create a Viya profile and capture and share travel experiences with others, whether through photo or video posts or post-trip reviews,” said Viya.

Brand spokesperson at Viya, Tshiamo Letaoana, said by scrolling Viya’s infinite feed of travel content, you’ll get inspired to explore new destinations, try new activities, and create unforgettable memories. “You can connect with friends and exchange tips, recommendations, and insider knowledge about your favourite destinations. These features allow travellers to see Viya travel experiences first-hand, giving them deeper insight into what to expect when booking a Viya stay,” said Letaoana. The platform has also partnered with local content creators and influencers as part of its #VayawithViya campaign to showcase truly South African travel content. These content creators include Brenden Praise, Oros Mampofu, Gophari, Black Tony Stark, Rego & Dise, and others, who share their travel experiences and tips with their followers, demonstrating the benefits of the app and inspiring others to explore new destinations.