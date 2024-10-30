Travellers urged to postpone Mozambique trips amid protest warnings

Travellers are urged to exercise caution and postpone their trips to Mozambique amid reports of potential protests in the country. In a statement released by Southern Africa Tourism Services Association (Satsa) and Africa’s Eden Tourism, the tourism bodies revealed that opposition leaders in Mozambique called for week-long demonstrations and a national strike, scheduled to begin on October 31, which could impact plans for those travelling to the country.

“There may be disruptions to normal operations, particularly in Maputo and at key border crossings. “Travellers to Mozambique might experience interruptions at the Lebombo/Ressano Garcia Border Post, potential business disruptions, protest action (especially in Maputo), impacts from a proposed nationwide strike, and possible security force presence,” said the tourism bodies. The tourism bodies said that though the extent of these proposed protests remains uncertain, some election-related unrest has already affected border operations prompting them to encourage travel postponements rather than cancellations.

David Frost, CEO of Satsa, said now is the time to postpone, not cancel, your Mozambique travel plans. “While we always put traveller safety first, cancelling trips outright is premature and could unnecessarily impact this incredible destination. “This approach not only protects travellers’ holiday investments but also demonstrates solidarity with our regional tourism partners during challenging times,” he said.

Jillian Blackbeard, CEO of Africa’s Eden Tourism, reinforced this position and said that Mozambique remains one of Africa’s most compelling destinations, and any disruption will likely be temporary. “By postponing rather than cancelling trips, we can help protect the livelihoods of thousands of tourism workers and their families while ensuring our clients don’t miss out on experiencing this remarkable destination. “We’re asking our members to work closely with their Mozambican partners to secure flexible rebooking terms for affected travellers,” she said.