Travelling to Africa? These are the best airlines on the continent

The best airlines in the world were recognised by the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX) at a ceremony held during FTE EMEA/Ancillary/World Airport Retailing Summit in Dublin, Ireland on 24 May. The 2023 APEX Regional Passenger Choice Awards recognised airlines in Africa, Europe, North America, and South America for providing the best passenger experiences in Cabin Service, Entertainment, Food and Beverage, Seat Comfort & Wi-Fi.

According to APEX, the honours received by these airlines are determined based on the verified and certified feedback of global passengers. APEX CEO Dr Joe Leader said that in acknowledging airlines across the continents with these eminent APEX Passenger Choice Awards, we underline each airline’s consistent efforts in providing unparalleled in-flight experiences. “All these recognized airlines profoundly value their customers’ feedback as they maintain a continuous pursuit of elevating their services to the best in the world,” said Leader.

As we commemorate Africa Day, the following airlines were chosen as the best airlines on the continent by passengers. Best overall airline: Ethiopian Airlines Ethiopian Airlines was voted the best overall continent in Africa. Despite its humble beginnings, Ethiopian Airlines has had more than 75 years of successful journey which made it the leading Aviation Group in Africa.

Currently, the airline has a fleet of more than 144 modern aircraft with average fleet age of five years and airline serves 131 international passenger and cargo destinations, including 63 African cities, with daily and multiple flights with a minimum layover in Addis. Best cabin service and best entertainment: Kenya Airways According to passengers, when it comes to the best cabin service and best entertainment, Kenya Airways came out tops. Kenya Airways, is the flag carrier airline of Kenya and the company was founded in 1977.

Kenya Airways flies to 56 destinations worldwide, 46 of which are in Africa. The airline carries over 4 million passengers annually and it continues to modernize its fleet, with its 36 aircraft being some of the newest in Africa. Best food and beverage: Royal Air Maroc Royal Air Maroc (RAM) was chosen by passengers as the airline with the best food and beverage options.