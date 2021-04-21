Tunisia eases travel restrictions for UK visitors

Tunisia has announced that it will ease restrictions for UK visitors on supervised package holidays.

Local English news platform KentLive reported on Tuesday that the North African country insists that tourists provide proof that they have booked a flight, transfer and tourist accommodation as part of the organised trip.

The restrictions were lifted on Monday, according to KentLive.

Tourists who arrive in Tunisia must also produce evidence of a negative PCR test taken no more than 72 hours before travel.

There are further restrictions, KentLive reported.

Tourists must stay in groups in Tunisia, use only the stipulated transport and accommodation and comply with the country's Covid-19 tourism health protocol.

Tour operators and ground handlers have been asked to ensure that people adhere to all the regulations.

Travel Weekly quoted Steve Bentzen, chief executive of Tunisian specialist Sunny Heart Travel, as saying: “The Sunny Heart Travel team in Tunisia have been working tirelessly with hoteliers who are desperate to see UK visitors again. I really hope we can offer them some good news when the traffic lights are announced.”

Meanwhile, in an article dated April 15, the North Africa Post reported that the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has advised US citizens not to travel to Tunisia, as it is categorised level 4 (very high level of Covid-19).

“Travellers should avoid all travel to Tunisia. Because of the current situation in Tunisia, even fully vaccinated travellers may be at risk for getting and spreading Covid variants and should avoid all travel to Tunisia,” the CDC said.

In its latest update, the health ministry in Tunisia said the country has to date recorded 289,230 Covid-19 cases, with 239,104 recoveries and 9,918 deaths.

