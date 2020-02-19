Turkish Airlines will now fly to Malabo, the capital of Equatorial Guinea. Picture: Supplied.

Turkish Airlines announced that it will now fly to Malabo, the capital of Equatorial Guinea. The port city is being serviced from Istanbul via Port Harcourt in Nigeria three times a week with Boeing 737-900 aircraft. The new destination is billed to bring more tourism to the continent.

Malabo is the 60th African destination in the Turkish Airlines network, more than any other airline, and its 319th destination worldwide, also more than any other airline.

Malabo is situated at the northern end of the island of Bioko and is the oldest city in Equatorial Guinea with a rich history. Some of the attractions includes twin-towered Santa Isabel Cathedral and Equatoguinean Cultural Centre with gallery and performance spaces.

Also visit the densely forested Parque Nacional del Pico Basilé that surrounds Pico Basilé Volcano.