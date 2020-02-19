Turkish Airlines will now fly to Malabo, the capital of Equatorial Guinea. Picture: Supplied.

Turkish Airlines announced that it will now fly to Malabo, the capital of Equatorial Guinea. The port city is being serviced from Istanbul via Port Harcourt in Nigeria three times a week with Boeing 737-900 aircraft.

The new destination is billed to bring more tourism to the continent. 

Malabo is the 60th African destination in the Turkish Airlines network, more than any other airline, and its 319th destination worldwide, also more than any other airline. 

Malabo is situated at the northern end of the island of Bioko and is the oldest city in Equatorial Guinea with a rich history. Some of the attractions includes twin-towered Santa Isabel Cathedral and Equatoguinean Cultural Centre with gallery and performance spaces. 

Also visit the densely forested Parque Nacional del Pico Basilé that surrounds Pico Basilé Volcano.

The Istanbul – Port Harcourt – Malabo - Istanbul flight schedule : 

  • TK 631 Monday, Wednesday and Friday IST 14:45 PHC 6:10    
  • TK 631 Monday, Wednesday and Friday PHC 20:55 SSG 7:50    
  • TK 631 Monday, Wednesday and Friday SSG 22:55 IST 18:55  
* All times are in LMT.

Turkish Airlines is investing heavily in their expansion into Africa.Turkish Airlines announced that Port Harcourt in Nigeria has become its 56th destination in Africa, we have a new destination to swoon over. 

Port Harcourt is the capital and largest city of the Rivers State in Nigeria, and lies along the Bonny River. 

To view the flight schedules please visit www.turkishairlines.com, contact the call center at +90 212 444 0849 or visit any Turkish Airlines sales office.   