Maputo is just 90 minutes away from KZN thanks to the newly launched Maputo-Catembe Bridge. Picture: Sihle Zikalala/Twitter.

There is good news for KZN travellers to Maputo, Mozambique. The road linking to Maputo from Kosi Bay in KwaZulu-Natal opened over the weekend. Travellers will travel 90 minutes to get to the capital of Mozambique, as opposed to the original six hours it took previously.

Maputo-Catembe Bridge, believed to have cost $785 million, was officially launched by Mozambique president Filipe Nyusi.

The bridge hailed as the longest suspension bridge in Africa, arrived in time for the festive season.

Sihle Zikalala, MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs, said the new bridge was going to be a big tourism boost for both South African and Mozambican travellers.

“We are excited that the road has finally been constructed. A trip to Maputo is just 90 minutes away,” he said.

Zikalala said the new road boosted the History Route Programme, a partnership between South Africa, Mozambique and Swaziland.

He said travellers could easily plan a three and a half hour road trip to Kosi Bay from Durban, spend the night at one of the accommodation facilities and depart for their Mozambican adventure the next day.

Lynette van der Merwe, a travel consultant at Mozambique Connection, shares some tips when at the Kosi Bay Border: