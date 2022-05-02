Uganda suspends PCR tests for fully vaccinated travellers

Kigali, Rwanda - The Ministry of Health in Uganda has announced a new decision to suspend PCR tests for fully vaccinated travellers. This comes after travel restrictions for all incoming and outgoing travellers at Entebbe International Airport have been adjusted as all inbound and outbound travellers will be required to show proof of full Covid-19 vaccination, except for travellers age five and below.

The changes are with immediate effect for those who are fully vaccinated except where it is a requirement of the destination country or the carrier airline, the ministry said in a message posted on its twitter handler Travellers with partial or no vaccination will be required to present a negative PCR test done within 72 hours of travel. Travellers below 5 years are not required to present a negative PCR test upon arrival or departure.

The Ministry announced that fully vaccinated individuals will also not be required to wear face masks when they are outdoors provided there are no crowds.