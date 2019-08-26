Ugandan airlines prepares for take-off after 18-year absence. Picture: ugandaairlines.com

Johannesburg - Uganda Airlines is preparing for its much anticipated collective take-off on Tuesday, August 27 as the national carrier is revived for the first time in 18 years. And out of its four initial destinations, the most popular one appears to be the Somali capital Mogadishu, followed by the Kenyan capital Nairobi, the East African reported.

Ugandan media reports that the first flight on Tuesday, will have technical officers and government officials on board and the next day will be the maiden commercial flight.

The national carrier will start with flights to Nairobi, Dar-es Salaam in Tanzania, Juba in South Sudan and Mogadishu.

The first flight is expected to leave Entebbe at 6am and land at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, Nairobi, at 7.15am.

The Mogadishu flight will leave Entebbe at 5.37pm and land at Aden Adde International Airport at 8pm.

The high demand for flights to Mogadishu is due to the relatively large Somali community living in Kampala and because of the offer of direct flights to Somalia as Uganda Airlines is currently the only airline flying directly from Entebbe to Mogadishu.

On the Uganda Airlines website the company offers a full travel package that includes flights and hotel stays.

In it's description of it's business on the site Uganda Airlines says: "With highly experienced staff in the flight and travel business, we will unquestionably be the number one go to for travel requirements into, within and out of Uganda. We look forward to develop a reputation for being a trusted source, a reliable partner and and your to go expert in the area of travel business in Uganda."

African News Agency (ANA)