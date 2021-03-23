Uganda's Queen Elizabeth National Park offers cash reward after lion killings

Kampala - Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) has offered cash rewards for information leading to the killers of six lions in the Queen Elizabeth National Park.

A bounty of 10 million shillings (about R43 000) has been offered to any individual with information that will lead to the arrest and prosecution of the people behind the heinous act, Xinhua news agency quoted Bashir Hangi, UWA communications manager, as saying in a statement on Monday.

"We urge the public to join us in this fight (conserving wildlife) by giving us information in confidence so that the killers of our lions are brought to book," Hangi said.

"Conserving our wildlife resources is a duty for all Ugandans and we should all work together in fighting all forms of wildlife crime," he added.

On March 20, the national wildlife conservation agency confirmed the lions died of poisoning.