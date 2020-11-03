UNWTO to focus on rural tourism in Africa

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

By NAMPA reporter Windhoek - Secretary General of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) Zurab Pololikashvili is confident that African gastronomy, mainly in Namibia, has the potential to grow around the world if showcased wisely. Pololikashvili was speaking during a dinner hosted by Erongo Governor Neville Andre Itope on Monday evening, where he noted that part of tourism is about promoting different cultures around the world. "We will be focusing on rural tourism in the next three years and gastronomy is a part of culture which needs promotion for its diverse cuisines and dishes. This is a good platform and we need to use it wisely together," he added. The SG encouraged the tourism industry to use all its forces to make the continent not only interesting but also important for the people, by and through the creation of jobs, among other developments, through tourism.

"Tourism is the best facility to create new jobs which are highly needed by Africans and we can do this step by step, with great will and patience. Namibia is very diverse and we want to share with the world why they have to visit Namibia. We are pleased to show the whole world that even small nations can do many things and I am certain you have all the resources to do it, including the desert and ocean," he said.

The SG complimented the country for its spectacular tourist attractions, noting how most of them are difficult to find elsewhere around the world.

On his part, Itope noted the Covid-19 pandemic has severely affected the tourism industry in the region, causing stakeholders to re-think their business models after the pandemic.

Pololikashvili and his entourage are in the country until Wednesday.