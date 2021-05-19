Vaccinated Egyptians to receive travel certificates

Egyptian citizens who have received their two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine will be issued a certificate allowing them to travel, according to the Egypt Independent.

Spokesperson for the Ministry of Health Khaled Megahed revealed this during a telephone conversation with presenter Ahmed Moussa on the Sada al-Balad channel.

According to Megahed, workers in the tourism sector had been fully vaccinated.

He added that the ministry was also vaccinating students of the police academy, as well as prisoners. Vaccines were also being rolled out to workers in the petroleum and banking sectors.

He further stated that Egypt had five million doses of multiple coronavirus vaccines and promised that 10 million doses of the Russian Sputnik vaccine had been contracted and would be supplied soon.

At the beginning of April, Arab News reported that Egypt was on the verge of a third wave of Covid-19, ahead of the month of Ramadaan.

The publication quoted Noha Assem, an adviser to the Egyptian minister of health, as saying: “The beginning of the third wave of the coronavirus depends on citizens’ commitment to precautionary measures, wearing face masks and following social distancing rules.”

“Citizens have grown accustomed to the existence of coronavirus, which has resulted in them not wearing their face masks, not ventilating their homes and continuing wrong behaviours inside their homes,” she said.

According to Arab News, Egypt has seen a concerning rise in daily new coronavirus virus case numbers after almost 700 cases a day were recorded.

– African News Agency (ANA); Editing by Yaron Blecher