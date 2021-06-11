Victoria Falls has never been cheaper to visit for South Africans

Victoria Falls, located on the Zambezi River, at the border between Zambia and Zimbabwe, is the largest waterfall in the world, measuring 1 708m wide and 108m high. A top attraction for travellers, Victoria Falls is a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Travel to this iconic site has never been cheaper, with return flights starting from R2 990, according to Kulula.com.

And if you decide to visit, here are some activities you should add to your bucket list: Cruise A sunset cruise on a stretch of river above the falls is among the top activities. Desmond O’Connor, Executive Head of Revenue Management at British Airways, you were likely to see herds of elephants drinking and bathing.

"You can watch five generations of pachyderms, from long-tusked elders to fuzz-headed youngsters. If you’re lucky, you’ll be close enough to be able to hear their splashing and distinctive, deep-bass rumbling while you sip a drink and enjoy snacks," O’Connor said. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Outpost Africa Tourism Group (@outpostafricatourismgroup) Depending on the cruise you choose, supper is provided in the rate. Adventure

For the adventurous, white-water rafting on the Zambezi is recommended. You can opt for morning or multi-day trips that offer fishing, game viewing and camping. There are also adventure sports like bungee jumping, bridge swings and zip wire slides. The Vic Falls Canopy Tour boasts zipline slides, trails and rope-bridge walkways. "An option that’s less intense than the free fall of a 111m bungee jump is the Flying Fox, where you slide along a zipline in a horizontal position, and as the name suggests, it feels a little like flying," said O’Connor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raiel Le Roux (@raielki) Luxury For luxury travel lovers, head to the Victoria Falls Hotel, known as one of the world’s classic five-star hotels. A member of Leading Hotels of the World, the Edwardian-style hotel, built in 1904, is a must-see. It features a spa, hair salon, fitness facility, a pool and The Larry Norton Gallery.

"The hotel has relaxed its dress code since then but retains some of the dress-for-dinner style of yesteryear," said O’Connor. View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Victoria Falls Hotel (@thevictoriafallshotel) Moonbow The Moonbow is a rainbow lit by the full moon.