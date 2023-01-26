Warren Masemola bonds with elephants in downtime trip to Botswana

Award-winning actor Warren Masemola took to Instagram to share about his latest trip to Botswana. The best actor posted pictures of himself interacting with the elephants and staff at Elephant Havens Wildlife Foundation.

The Elephant Havens orphanage is nestled along the banks of the Gomoti River, at the edge of the Okavango Delta. It is close to 45km north-east of Maun, the fifth largest town in Botswana with a population of 55 000. According to Masemola, he made friends with young elephants Bokamoso, Tsholofelo and MmaMotse who live and receive daily care at the haven.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Warren Masemola (@warrenmasemola) Elephant Havens Wildlife Foundation works to protect African elephants that are orphaned until they are ready to be reintroduced to the wild. “When you symbolically foster one of the orphans you are directly contributing to the around-the-clock care and companionship these fragile babies require. “The gift goes toward expert healthcare, special lactose-free formula, and 24-hour care by a devoted handler. You will have the pride and joy of knowing you’re making a difference in your foster elephant’s life 🐘,” said Masemola.

Masemola also made a stop at Nxai Pan National Park during his trip to Botswana. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Warren Masemola (@warrenmasemola) Nxai Pan National Park is set on the northern fringe of the Makgadikgadi basin and includes Nxai Pan, an ancient lake bed that was once part of the vast Lake Makgadikgadi. The area comes to life after the summer rains in December, when big herds of migrating zebra and wildebeest, accompanied by other grazers, arrive to feast on the new grasses making it a great destination for a safari vacation.