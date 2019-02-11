There is plenty to see and do aboard the MSC Musica. Picture: Supplied.

Most people think cruising is about partying and drinking copious amounts of cocktails, but that is far from the truth. Cruise ships are placing much emphasis on creating an inclusive holiday package- from food, entertainment and zany games- everything to get cruisers the mood of cruising.

The MSC Musica - which will depart South African shores in April - has plenty to offer travellers.

A daily schedule of activities is left in your room every night, which shares information about the next day's games, entertainment and parties onboard.

Here are 10 things to do when you take your next cruise:



Eat





There’s always food on board, even if you have those sudden midnight cravings. Whether you want to indulge in a three-course meal, munch on pizza at the buffet or enjoy a sushi spread, there’s something for everyone.

Sip a cocktail and take in the ocean view: Cocktails are plenty on board, and so are the views of the Indian Ocean. So, whether you are enjoying a sea-themed cocktail in the jacuzzi during sunset, or while catching a glimpse of the ocean in one of the lounges, there is nothing more idyllic than this.

Watch an evening show: Wear your most elegant attire to catch an evening show. There's everything from musicals, mystery and magic.

Indulge in a spa treatment

Who can resist a little spa time? Calm your mind, body and soul with a range of spa treatments. The cruise line also offers day access to the Thermal Spa where you can enjoy the jacuzzi, steam room and sauna facilities.

Take a selfie on this stairway





Enough said!

Dance the night away at one of their deck parties: It does not matter whether you have two left feet, everyone just wants to have a good time. These deck parties are a great way to socialise with other cruisers and to learn a few dance moves.

Take an island excursion

MSC offers island excursions to Pomene and Portuguese Island. While it may be refreshing to lay in the water, a pre-booked excursion will showcase the island in a new light. There are discounts for those who book ahead of their trip.

Take home a souvenir: Whether it is shopping on the ship, or supporting a local artist on the island, nothing says an epic holiday than a little keepsake.

Watch the sunrise or sunset from your cabin or the pool deck: It is one of the best views that you can get during your cruise.

Get out of your comfort zone: Have fun. Be silly at karaoke, test your general knowledge skills at the quiz evenings or learn some Italian. The onboard itinerary is a fantastic way to enjoy everything on the cruise.

