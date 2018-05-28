Ellen DeGeneres and wife Portia de Rossi document their travel to Africa. Picture: Instagram.

Ellen DeGeneres and wife Portia de Rossi have taken time off their busy schedule to spend time in Africa. As usual, the American comedian documented the trip in the most hilarious way.

First up on their African adventure was Giraffe Manor, located within almost 57 hectares of indigenous forest in the Langata suburb of Nairobi, Kenya. Known as one of Nairobi’s most iconic buildings, Giraffe Manor is a retreat with verdant green gardens, sunny terraces and delightful courtyards.

The couple clearly had a blast on the property as they got to feed the resident herd of Rothschild giraffe.

On one video, DeGeneres films Rossi ordering breakfast. While Rossi ordered pancakes and coffee for breakfast, her other half gave fans a sneak peek of the place- and the giraffes being fed by other guests.

She slugged the caption: “Just ordering breakfast on our vacation…”

In another, DeGeneres ‘flirts’ with one of them. She tells the giraffe: “Your eyes are so pretty. They are so pretty…”

Flirting with a giraffe. #giraffemanor #discoverthesafaricollection A post shared by Ellen (@theellenshow) on May 26, 2018 at 1:36pm PDT

We suspect that the couple chose the spot because of the limited number of guests. It can accommodate 25 guests and has 12 unique rooms. DeGeneres and Rossi even got an early morning wake up call when one of the giraffes poked its head in their room. Not that DeGeneres minded. She was more than willing to offer the cute giraffe a pre-morning breakfast.







She said in the video: “The day is here. We are landing in Rwanda to look for gorillas. We gonna help them and build camps…”



Earlier this year De Rossi gave DeGeneres her own namesake gorilla conservation centre for her 60th birthday. De Rossi announced the gift during an episode of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show". Her donation to the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund will create a permanent home in Rwanda for the organisation that has been protecting endangered mountain gorillas for 50 years.



Landing in Rwanda #ThisIsIt A post shared by Ellen (@theellenshow) on May 27, 2018 at 9:45am PDT

The couple are currently in Rwanda. They posted a video on Sunday as they were about to land in the country. Judging from the post, the pair are in town to do a bit of charity work.