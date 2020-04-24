WATCH: Botswana will be ready to welcome you home soon
Botswana Tourism has launched a stay home, travel tomorrow marketing campaign. The campaign follows similar efforts from other countries across the world.
The video, which has been posted to Botswana Tourism's Instagram account, is testament to the southern African country's rich wildlife and warm people.
Called "Our country, Our Pride," the video features many of the nation's many tourist attractions which on a normal day would be filled with visitors.
"Let us all take this time to pause, reflect, reconnect and rebuild. #Botswana will be waiting to welcome you back soon for an unforgettable experience," says the accompanying caption.
Let us all take this time to pause, reflect, reconnect and rebuild. #Botswana will be waiting to welcome you back soon for an unforgettable experience. Our Country, Our Pride. #ilovebotswana #destinationbotswana #traveltomorrow #inspiringafricantravel #travel #stayhome
In an effort to entice visitors once travel restrictions ease, the organisation also posted beautiful landscape images, gorgeous sunsets and the abundant wildlife.
22nd April 2020 marks 50 years of #EarthDay With 2020’s theme being climate action, the 50th call for environmental reform takes place at a time when the health of people and nature has never been more urgent. Climate change represents the biggest challenge and opportunities to the future of humanity and the life-support systems that make our planet habitable. #Botswana continues to lead conservation efforts and we believe that together, we can save the Earth. Share your Botswana travel memories below. #ilovebotswana #destinationbotswana #traveltomorrow #inspiringafricantravel #stayhome
There is a sense of peace and tranquillity in the winding channels of the Okavango Delta. Punting along the waterways on a mokoro (dugout canoe) where shimmering water meets vivid blue sky, a guiding poler offers you one of the best ways to experience the swampy, marshland dotted with water lilies and palm-fringed islands. Photo by @nde_uyapo #ilovebotswana #botswana #destinationbotswana #traveltomorrow #inspiringafricantravel #stayhome
Let adventure take you to unexpected places filled with show-stopping encounters. We look forward to having you uncover all that #Botswana has to offer in the near future. Till then, #stayhome and #staysafe. Photo by @adventurefaktory #ilovebotswana #destinationbotswana #traveltomorrow #inspiringafricantravel
This is what sleeping out in the middle of nowhere looks like. One of only a few International Dark Sky Sanctuaries, #Botswana’s Khalahari Desert was selected by National Geographic as 2020’s best place to stargaze. Would you practice #SocialDistancing here? Photo by @_isabeljuby #ilovebotswana #destinationbotswana #traveltomorrow #inspiringafricantravel #stayhome
