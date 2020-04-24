TravelAfrica
In an effort to entice visitors once travel restrictions ease, the organisation also posted beautiful landscape images, gorgeous sunsets and the abundant wildlife. Picture: @ilovebotswana/Instagram
In an effort to entice visitors once travel restrictions ease, the organisation also posted beautiful landscape images, gorgeous sunsets and the abundant wildlife. Picture: @ilovebotswana/Instagram

WATCH: Botswana will be ready to welcome you home soon

Botswana Tourism has launched a stay home, travel tomorrow marketing campaign. The campaign follows similar efforts from other countries across the world.

The video, which has been posted to Botswana Tourism's Instagram account, is testament to the southern African country's rich wildlife and warm people.

Called "Our country, Our Pride," the video features many of the nation's many tourist attractions which on a normal day would be filled with visitors.

"Let us all take this time to pause, reflect, reconnect and rebuild. #Botswana will be waiting to welcome you back soon for an unforgettable experience," says the accompanying caption.


In an effort to entice visitors once travel restrictions ease, the organisation also posted beautiful landscape images, gorgeous sunsets and the abundant wildlife.








