WATCH: Cardi B in Africa









Cardi B visited Africa for the first time this weekend. Picture: Instagram/iamcardib. Rap sensation Cardi B showcased just how good of a time you can have in Ghana and Nigeria during her first trip to Africa this month. The Bodak Yellow rapper shared her experience with her fans on her Instagram page and stories over the weekend. And, judging by the clips, the Grammy winner had fun. Cardi visited Africa for the LiveSpot X Festival where she performed in Lagos on Saturday and Accra on Sunday.



Cardi also shared a glimpse of Lagos, Nigeria, from its bustling streets to the nightlife.

The star partied with Nigerian singer-songwriter Tiwa Savage and Nigerian singer Burna Boy on Saturday night.

She also shared a colourful image of herself in a two-piece, which she captioned: “Nights in Nigeria 🇳🇬.”

Some of her followers were enticed to visit the city.

User @kidthewiz commented, “Your Story Made Me Want Visit Asap!” (sic), while @belairofficial commented “I need to go asap🔥” (sic).

Some fans also shared some recommendations. User @veezylioness commented “Have they given you jollof rice yet? Eat the one made with firewood o not all those fastfood ones😃” (sic).

Despite her hectic schedule, Cardi managed to lend her support to a few charities.

The star, dressed in a pink dress, posted pictures with her team and some of the locals. One of the images showed diapers and other items in grocery packets, while another showed the superstar in what seemed to be a grocery store.

She posted on Instagram: “Gotta thank the ladies and the gentlemen that nurtured these kids that need just a little bit of more love and protection and gear them up for a better place, destiny and future. People like YALL MATTER !” (sic).

"Nigeria was lit, " she said in an Instagram story before she boarded a private jet to Ghana.

She arrived in Ghana’s capital Accra on Sunday. Her fans came out in their numbers to see her at the airport before she was whisked away to her hotel.

Cardi gave her fans a glimpse of her uber spacious suite, which she absolutely loved.





“Oh snap, we are going to turn up today. I want to bring the baddest b****** to my room, this room is far too big not to have a party,” she said as she gave fans a tour of the hotel room, which boasted a large living area, a minibar and a modern bedroom and bathroom.

The hotel was near The Galleria Accra, a shopping mall, which Cardi said in her story: “There’s always a Galleria somewhere in the world.”

The Money rapper changed out of her travel wear and slipped into colourful swimwear with a headscarf before heading to the hotel’s rooftop for some downtime.

“Welcome to Ghana, b—–s,” she said, as she tucked into a shrimp stick. She later dressed in the colours of the Ghana flag ahead of her performance that night.

From all the fun Cardi had on this trip, we honestly cannot wait for her to arrive on South African shores.

Hopefully, she announces a South African tour soon.

All video content and images sourced from Cardi B's Instagram page.