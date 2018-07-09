Epic battle between lions and a Roan Antelope

Sandro Geyser was vacationing in the Okavango Delta when he managed to capture this dramatic and emotional kill on film.



Latestsightings.com hears the full detail of events:

“Whilst in camp, camp staff informed us that there were some lions not too far away and they offered to go and show us. At the scene near camp Khwai, we saw two lionesses lying in the shade on a blistering hot day. After a while we returned to camp for brunch and around 40 min later we returned to the

lions to see if anything had changed. Upon arrival, we noticed there were no lions in the shade, but when we looked to the other side of us we saw the lions already on the roan antelope less than 15 meters from us."

"The initial attack was only witnessed by the people in our car and we were the only people that witnessed everything from start to finish. Initial emotions were emotions of excitement at being able to see such a rare sighting in broad daylight. However, as the day unfolded feelings of sorrow and heroics developed towards the struggling roan. Battered and bruised the roan was fighting for survival."

"By the time we had to leave late afternoon both the roan and lions were lying in the shade, mere meters away from each other. It seemed as if there was a truce between them. We returned to the scene the next morning, but didn’t see anything. I am of the opinion that the roan died somewhere during the night, but no one knows for sure. One can only assume what happened in the end."



