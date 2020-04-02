WATCH: Explore Swakopmund Hotel without leaving your couch
For South Africans and many other people across the world who cannot travel due to Covid-19, YouTube videos are a great way to escape to another country without flying.
Having travelled to Namibia recently (before the coronavirus travel bans), I decided to compile a series on my YouTube channel to showcase my adventures.
Even though you cannot purchase a holiday right now, it will inspire you to add it to your destination when it is safe to travel again.
Without giving away too much, Swakopmund Hotel and Entertainment Centre, once a historic 1901 station building, pays homage to the architecture and history of the building.
The hotel has managed to add a touch elegance to the historical building where travellers can enjoy a pre-dinner drink at the Whistle Stop Lounge & Bar or catch up some work in opulent public areas.
The hotel is perfect for the entire family. There’s a casino for those who want to take a chance on the slots, a cinema for the teenagers, a gym for the fitness fanatics and conferencing and events facilities for business travellers. Platform One Restaurant, an elegant Victorian-style restaurant serves gourmet à la carte menu and speciality buffet meals.
I enjoyed a German-inspired meal during my stay. The rooms are spacious and tastefully decorated. Some rooms have views of the swimming pool and make for the perfect photographs. Amenities include air conditioning (perfect for the summer months), a television, tea and coffee making facilities, wifi and a minibar fridge.
The 4-star-establishment arranges bespoke tours of Swakopmund, or you could ask general manager Janet Wilson - Moore for a few suggestions. The bubbly manager is always ready to offer suggestions, and if you ask nicely, she may even help plan some bespoke experiences. The hotel is conveniently located to a range of shops and activities.