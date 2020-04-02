WATCH: Explore Swakopmund Hotel without leaving your couch

For South Africans and many other people across the world who cannot travel due to Covid-19, YouTube videos are a great way to escape to another country without flying.

Having travelled to Namibia recently (before the coronavirus travel bans), I decided to compile a series on my YouTube channel to showcase my adventures.

Even though you cannot purchase a holiday right now, it will inspire you to add it to your destination when it is safe to travel again.

Without giving away too much, Swakopmund Hotel and Entertainment Centre, once a historic 1901 station building, pays homage to the architecture and history of the building.

The hotel has managed to add a touch elegance to the historical building where travellers can enjoy a pre-dinner drink at the Whistle Stop Lounge & Bar or catch up some work in opulent public areas.

