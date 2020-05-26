WATCH: I checked into Windhoek Country Club Resort a day before coronavirus hit Namibia

For South Africans and many other people across the world who cannot travel due to Covid-19, YouTube videos are a great way to escape to another country without flying. Having travelled to Namibia recently (before the coronavirus travel bans), I decided to compile a series on my YouTube channel to showcase my adventures. Even though you cannot purchase a holiday right now, it will inspire you to add it to your destination when it is safe to travel again. March 15, 2020 We checked into Windhoek Country Club Resort in the capital of Namibia on a blistering Sunday afternoon. We had flown a 45- minute flight to Namibia and a drove another 45 minutes to get to the hotel. The 4-star-hotel is dubbed the “epicentre of great hospitality and entertainment in Namibia”, and it’s easy to see why. As our group entered, we were greeted by friendly staff bearing cold face cloths and wide smiles. The hotel exudes sophistication - ideal for business travellers, golfers or those leisure travellers who want to escape the hustle and bustle of life. Windhoek Country Club Resort is famed for its conference facilities and picturesque 18-hole golf course

The hotel also boasts the Lady Luck at the Desert Jewel Casino, a gym, a bar and a pool where you can spend lazy mornings with a cocktail. The check-in process took less than three minutes before an usher directed us to our rooms situated on the first floor.

The hotel offers a range of accommodation offerings, from twin rooms, executive suites to the grand Presidential Suite.

My luxury room was the perfect solace after a long day of activities and flying.

The spacious room comes standard with a queen-size bed, separate bath and shower, a writing desk, individually controlled air conditioner, wifi and coffee and tea making facilities. As I was on the ground floor, I had a cosy patio overlooking the garden, which will be ideal for reading or coffee breaks.

The interior design in the rooms is grand and instaworthy. A lot of attention to detail went into the creation of these rooms. That evening, we dined at Kokerboom Restaurant, which offers an international à la carte menu, as well as a speciality buffet for dinner.

The menu options are vast. I particularly loved the dessert station with trifle, cheesecake and other dangerously sweet offerings. Although a short stay, the hotel staff did go out of their way to ensure everyone in our group enjoyed a comfortable stay.

March 16, 2020

Check out day was nerve-wracking. At the time, Namibia had just reported two positive cases of Covid-19, and travelling from Windhoek to Johannesburg was quite daunting. You can read the experience here.



