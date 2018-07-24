WATCH: Lioness takes a beating from wild dogs to save her cub Pic: Shalin Fernando/LatestSightings.com

Whilst out on a safari drive in the Moremi Game Reserve in Botswana, Shalin Fernando (33) captured this interesting interaction between a female lioness and her cub being interrogated by a pack of wild dogs. Wild dogs can be very intimidating when many are gathered together and like a hyena has no fear in taking on the bigger lion species.



Shalin told Latestsightings.com: “We spent about half an hour with a beautiful lioness and her cub then moved on looking for wild dogs. Later we came back to the same site after hearing that there were wild dogs chasing some impalas.

When arriving on the scene the wild dogs came upon the female lioness and her cub and began threatening them.

I was speechless and worried for the lioness and her cub. According to our guide, all of her previous cubs didn’t survive. The dogs kept on trying to attack but later on, they gave up and moved on. The lioness and her cub were safe.

The next day we saw the wild dog pack again. One of the dogs had been bitten and it was limping around. This was a one of a kind experience for me”.