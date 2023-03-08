WATCH: ‘Magnificent’ smiling sphinx of Roman emperor found at ancient Egypt site

By Adela Suliman Archaeologists in Egypt have uncovered what appears to be a smiling ancient Sphinx.

With deep sandy eyes and a wide smirk, the statue is probably modelled on the Roman emperor Claudius, the country's Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities said on Monday. He ruled from AD 41 to 54 and is credited with extending Roman rule to parts of North Africa. Ancient Egyptian sphinxes often represented a king or royal with the body of a lion, as a symbol of might and power.

The statue was uncovered in a two-level tomb at the archaeological site of the temple of Dendera in Qena province, north of Luxor. The area also includes a shrine to the ancient Egyptian god Horus, also dating back to the Roman era, according to Mostafa Waziri, secretary-general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities.

During the excavation of the tomb, “a limestone statue of a Roman emperor was found,” Mamdouh Damati, a former minister of archaeology and professor of archaeology at Ain Shams University said. He described the statue as “magnificent” with facial features that “meticulously depicted royal features and a light smile on his lips, which have two dimples on the ends.” Traces of yellow and red colour also remain on the face, Damati said.

“Preliminary examination of the statue’s face indicated that it was likely to belong to Emperor Claudius,” the ministry said. A slab from the Roman era was also found with hieroglyphic and demotic inscriptions, which may give more clues once restored. The smiling sphinx statue is not to be confused with the far larger sphinx at the Giza pyramid complex, which measures 73m long and 20m high.

That colossal statue is a hallmark of ancient Egyptian civilisation and carved directly out of the bedrock. It dates back to about 2500 BC, according to the antiquities department. The mission said it will continue excavation work in the area of the Horus temple, east of the Dendera temple. The team began work last month and has been utilising radar scanning systems across the ancient temple site.

In recent years, Egyptian authorities have uncovered a trove of ancient artefacts at various sites, including mummies and bronze statues dating back 2 500 years. The government is hoping such historic finds may help revive the nation’s tourism industry, hurt by the pandemic, and boost the ailing economy by creating jobs.