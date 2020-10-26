WATCH: Pharaonic tomb unearthed in Egypt

Egypt's Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities has announced the discovery of an ancient pharaonic tomb in Minya province. An Egyptian mission unearthed the tomb which is located in Tuna al-Gabal archaeological site in Minya, Xinhua news agency quoted the head of the ministry's Supreme Council of Antiquities Mostafa Waziri as saying in a statement on Saturday. He said that the 10-metre deep tomb belongs to a man who served as "supervisor of the royal treasury". Waziri added that stone statues, coffins and other archaeological finds were found inside the tomb. Excavations are still ongoing to uncover more secrets and treasures of the archaeological site, Waziri noted, stressing that all artefacts found at the tombs were in a good state of preservation.

Egypt has witnessed several large-scale archaeological discoveries in recent years in different parts of the country, including pharaonic tombs, statues, coffins and mummies.

IOL Travel reported last week that The Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM) under construction is set to become the world’s largest archaeological museum dedicated to a single civilisation when it opens in 2021.

The GEM, which is located west of Cairo against the backdrop of the pyramids of Giza, was meant to open this year, but due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the opening date was pushed back by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi. According to local media, the completed construction works at the GEM has reached 97 percent.

The installation of 55 pieces on the Great Staircase has been completed. The staircase will house approximately 72 of the most important and largest Egyptian monuments of the kings of Egypt, writes Egypt Today.