WATCH: SA actors Sthandwa Nzuza and Ryle De Morny snow adventure

KwaZulu-Natal is the ideal place for a winter trip, just ask South African radio personality and actress Sthandwa Nzuza and Blood & Water actor and TV presenter Ryle De Morny. The popular personalities recently enjoyed a mountain escape to Sani Pass in the Southern Drakensberg and ventured into Lesotho on a Tourism KwaZulu-Natal-hosted trip.

Tapping into their adventurous side, they embarked on a 4x4 drive up Sani Pass, which links KZN to the Kingdom of Lesotho. Nzuza said she enjoyed the drive, dubbing it a “unique experience”. The ride provides views of the Twelve Apostles mountain range (yes, there's one in KwaZulu-Natal as well as the Cape).

We're not sure if they spotted any eland or baboons during the almost two-hour ride. The animals usually camouflage themselves behind rocks and shrubs. Once up, Nzuza savoured a refreshing Maluti beer at the aptly-named Highest Pub in Africa, which is perched 2 874m above sea level and provides postcard views of Sani Pass and the mountains. She also got to explore Lesotho for a day.

“We travelled to a private homestead where we tasted freshly baked bread and savoured some traditional beer. The Basotho are very warm and friendly," she said. The celebrities stayed at Premier Resort Sani Pass. "It was a relaxing and peaceful getaway. The food and hospitality were exceptional, and I got to enjoy the beautiful scenery while horse-riding to a waterfall," Nzuza said.

Other activities offered at the hotel include hiking, golf, running trails, board games and a kiddies' club. Nzuza enjoyed the thrill of tandem paragliding at Bulwer, near Himeville. "The highlight of the trip was tandem paragliding off the top of a cliff, I couldn't stop screaming when I had to run off the cliff with the instructor. However, it was an amazing experience and definitely an activity to try again," she said.