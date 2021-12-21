WATCH: The Kolisi squad are holidaying at this stunning African destination

Trust the Kolisi family to give us travel FOMO this summer holiday. Jealousy aside, this family sure knows how to holiday and spares no cost on their breaks. This time, Siya, Rachel and their kids travelled to Mozambique for an island escape.

The family checked into Moyeni Lodge, situated on the remote peninsula of San Sebastian within Mozambique's Archipelago. Dubbed as a "private and exclusive upmarket lodge", guests here get both the beach and bush experience. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rachel Kolisi (@rachelkolisi) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rachel Kolisi (@rachelkolisi) After a very long year, the avid travellers decided to soak in the views of the Indian Ocean. As it only has six sea-facing chalets, guests get the ultimate privacy. With fresh fish and shellfish caught daily, we are pretty sure the Kolisi family enjoyed every minute. The family enjoyed lunch on the beach in their swimwear, boat trips and other exciting activities.

The lodge offers an array of experiences-from island hopping and picnics, snorkelling, game drives and bush walks, dolphin and whale viewing from the boat, water skiing and massages. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siya Kolisi (@siyakolisi) According to Rachel's post, it seems their snow ski trip had to be postponed due to travel bans. "Crazy to think we were due to start a snow ski trip yesterday," she posted. A follower also shared her cancelled trip plans.