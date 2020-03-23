WATCH: Three flights and no handshakes or hugs
Travel press trips are fun. You are exposed to a new group of travellers and get to learn more about their travels and gain valuable tips from them. Usually, a travel trip starts with an introduction, followed by a hug (if you are a hugger) or an informal handshake.
It is the perfect icebreaker for people who will spend a few days exploring a different city or country. But, in a rapidly growing coronavirus age, handshakes and hugs are strictly discouraged. You are left to rely on different measures of greeting. I chose the infamous foot shake when I introduced myself.
“Hi, I am Clinton,” I said, followed by a few awkward foot shakes.
With three flights, two with the media group, social distancing was quite hard on this trip to Namibia. The first few moments of a trip determines the success of a trip, and isolating myself was not an option. I sat with the rest of the group during the flight instead of choosing the empty seats on offer.
I kept personal space and continued with conversations as usual. Despite the distance between us, I still wore my gloves and had my sanitiser on standby.
In between flights, we found ourselves seated next to each other as we enjoyed a light refreshment. We kept a metre long space between us and followed all the rules set by the World Health Organisation. Everyone sanitised regularly.
On the bus, while seated close to each other, we wiped down the surfaces and sanitised our hands during regular intervals. Many contained their coughs and sneezes.
Despite the new rules that we needed to adapt to during the covid-19 outbreak, the flying and layovers brought us closer. While boundaries were maintained, we forged close friendships.
WATCH