WATCH: Three flights and no handshakes or hugs

Travel press trips are fun. You are exposed to a new group of travellers and get to learn more about their travels and gain valuable tips from them. Usually, a travel trip starts with an introduction, followed by a hug (if you are a hugger) or an informal handshake.

It is the perfect icebreaker for people who will spend a few days exploring a different city or country. But, in a rapidly growing coronavirus age, handshakes and hugs are strictly discouraged. You are left to rely on different measures of greeting. I chose the infamous foot shake when I introduced myself.

“Hi, I am Clinton,” I said, followed by a few awkward foot shakes.

With three flights, two with the media group, social distancing was quite hard on this trip to Namibia. The first few moments of a trip determines the success of a trip, and isolating myself was not an option. I sat with the rest of the group during the flight instead of choosing the empty seats on offer.

I kept personal space and continued with conversations as usual. Despite the distance between us, I still wore my gloves and had my sanitiser on standby.