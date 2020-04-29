WATCH: Virtually escape to a winter wonderland in Lesotho
Winter is coming, well if snow-filled images in Lesotho are anything to go by. Lesotho experienced heavy snowfall over the weekend, which has offered some travel FOMO for many people in lockdown.
Afriski Mountain Resort, located in the Lesotho highlands, revealed that it received “more snow during April this year than we did in the past two years.” The skiing resort, which attracts a number of travellers for its winter season, posted a series of images captured by Martin Schultz on their social media handles.
While everyone will remain home until travel is safe again, the alluring landscape is just what one needs to escape to a different place while in the comfort of our homes. The resort teased what it would be like to wake up with the view of snow-covered mountains.
They posted a series of scenic images on Twitter with the caption: “We are ready for a wood burning fire and some hot chocolate. These are the views over Afriski Mountain Resort this morning.” (sic).
Social media users shared their joy on Twitter. Some planned their winter escapes.
User @_DivaMotelle posted: “Lesotho is so beautiful, and the snow just perfectly decorates the mountains making it more eye catchingSmiling face with heart-shaped eyes..” (sic).
User @CalvinTheko commented: “Holiday weekends loading.” (sic).
[email protected] commented: “Waking up to this dust of snow will be a lifetime experience.” (sic) SA Weather Service predicted snowfall in the Drakensberg Mountains in Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.
Check out the snow here:
More SNOW this morning that has blanketed the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. Photos by Martin Schultz. @eNCA @IOL pic.twitter.com/DITu4yydE5— AFRISKI (@SkiAfriski) April 29, 2020
The Maluti Mountains are covered in snow!— AFRISKI (@SkiAfriski) April 29, 2020
Snow fell again last night around Afriski Mountain Resort, Lesotho.
Video by Martin Schultz @visitlesotho @SnowReportSA @SAWeatherServic @GetawayMagazine @News24 @N3Gateway @StormReportSA1 pic.twitter.com/innzZpkZa2
We are ready for a wood burning fire and some hot chocolate.— AFRISKI (@SkiAfriski) April 28, 2020
These are the views over Afriski Mountain Resort this morning. #LoveLesotho
Pics by Martin Schultz pic.twitter.com/hEuOdHRb78
A blanket of snow over the peaks of the Maluti Mountains surrounding Afriski Mountain Resort, Lesotho ❄️🇱🇸— AFRISKI (@SkiAfriski) April 28, 2020
Video by Martin Schultz@visitlesotho @GetawayMagazine @ewnreporter @N3Gateway @Lestimes @IOL @Tourism_Update pic.twitter.com/vZkOXnVUdZ
Stay indoors, keep warm and enjoy some sights and sounds from snowy Lesotho ❄️ #Afriski https://t.co/hDLMyIr2Ze— AFRISKI (@SkiAfriski) April 28, 2020
Video by Martin Schultz @visitlesotho @SABCNews @News24 @SnowReportSA @GoneSkiingSA @eNCA @IOL pic.twitter.com/btNCeQuuCb
All images and videos by Afriski Mountain Resort/Martin Schultz.