Wild dogs are known as one of the animal kingdom’s most successful hunters, with an 80% success rate and t his video show you exactly why!

Mandy shared the sighting with LatestSightings.com,





“Our guide was taking us out for the last morning drive of our incredible 4-night stay at Moremi. We had left our campsite early and had already seen wildebeest, zebra, impala, giraffe, jackal, saddle billed storks, wattled cranes and 2 male lions.”





“At around 8 am we saw buffaloes in the distance and what looked like calves playing, so we decided to get a closer look. As we were approaching, we realised that there was a large pack of wild dogs. It was unbelievably exciting as we had heard them 2 nights prior but were unable to locate them.

On arrival, we saw that the buffalo herd had been split, and in the middle, the wild dogs were actually eating 2 buffalo calves."





What happened next was a roller coaster of emotions and an absolute adrenaline rush.





“The rest of the Buffaloes started moving towards us in order to join the rest of the herd. In a split second, the alpha dogs, I assume they were, went directly for the front of the herd, which sent the herd into a panic. The dogs reacted very quickly and in the chaos managed to take another 2 calves. Another 4 buffaloes and 1 calf were left separated from the herd and the dogs made short work of taking that calf as well.”





“In total, they had taken 5 calves and the Buffaloes could not do anything about it. Although this was so exciting to see, it was also very sad and exceptionally gruesome to watch. It took between 15 - 30 minutes for the calves to die and they continued bleating the whole time. It was gut-wrenching. We left shortly after the last calf succumbed.”





"If you have a sighting like this in your life, be prepared to be in awe at how effective these dogs are at hunting.”



