WATCH: Zodwa Wabantu takes on Namibia - and its camels

Trending South African celebrity Zodwa Wabantu is in Namibia, taking in the landscapes of one of Africa's most visited destinations.

The dancer was in the country for the Road To O61 Festival in Windhoek. The festival is at the Windhoek Showgrounds on July 2 to 4.

Zodwa arrived at Windhoek on Thursday. She was draped in a South African flag and held a bouquet of flowers at the airport. She wore her mask and waved for pictures.

Judging from her Instagram page, she headed to Walvis Bay, where she hosted The Road To O61 Festival at FunkyLab Walvis Bay on May 22.

In between host duties, she rode camels in Swakopmund. She captioned the video, “From Now on I Deal with Animals😂.” (sic)

In another snap, Zodwa is photographed up close with a camel. She captioned the shot, “I Only love Him.” (sic).

Taking a break from it all

The trip follows news reported by IOL Entertainment that Zodwa “voluntarily checked herself into a rehabilitation centre”.

It revealed that the SA star was receiving treatment in a Durban centre.

Posting a video on Instagram, Zodwa said she wanted to explore what it felt like to receive treatment as she was tired of her drinking lifestyle.

“Good morning guys, to my doctor, ngiyaziletha kuwe (I am bringing myself to you)… I am f****** tired and another thing, I think I am coming for the rehab, rehab for alcohol ngihlezi ngidakwa (I am always getting drunk).

“But I am there to learn about the rehab, I am coming to explore.”

Attractions Wabantu should add to her Namibia bucket list

IOL Travel recommends that the entrepreneur spend more than a weekend in Namibia.

The country is the perfect escape to relax and unwind after spending days hosting gigs, juggling business ventures and filming a reality show.

From the rich history and culture in Windhoek to fantastic landscapes and adventure activities, Namibia doesn't disappoint on the experience front. She should add The Moon Landscape, about 30km from Swakopmund, to her bucket list, or head for a morning ocean adventure to see seals and pelicans.

Taking a walk to the beach in Swakopmund is highly recommended.