Welcome to Cameroon, a country of polar opposites









A little village at the bottom of Mont Mbouroukou. Picture: @nat_ashima_/Instagram Cameroon is among central African countries that have established themselves as the best travel destinations on the continent, TravelDailyNews International says. The landscape and wildlife are some of the most significant attractions that bring people to the country. Its capital and its biggest city, Yaoundé and Douala, are transit points to ecotourism sites as well as beach resorts like Kribi near the Chutes de la Lobé waterfalls, which plunge directly into the sea and Limbe, where the Limbe Wildlife Centre houses rescued primates. From a long list of Cameroon’s popular places to visit, TravelDailyNews International has picked best destinations that have the most to offer. Yaounde, the Country’s capital city ranks highest among beautiful cities in Africa. Starting the excursions within the capital city is the best way to know your next destination. This city stretches over seven hills which means that sweeps of green and rising terrains separate the modern buildings. Other than the beautiful landscape, Yaounde has numerous other attractions to behold.

Dja Faunal Reserve, the rainforest that may appeal to visitors was created in 1950, and became a World Heritage Site in 1987. It is an intricate part of the thick rainforests that come together to form the Congo Basin.

Tropical paradise. Picture: Twitter/ Cameroon tourism agency: @CameroonLeisure

The assortment of primate species available in this reserve is the first pull that brings people to this location.

Kribi, commonly referred to as paradise in Cameroon, has the most to offer sea lovers as it is situated along the coast. The main attractions within this region are the white sandy beaches, crystal blue waters, and the fresh fish delicacies served in the many restaurants lining the seafront.

The Kribi lighthouse found at the mouth of the Kineke River is a functional historic site that was built by the Germans back in 1906. It is still in use today and among things that draw people to visit this town.

Some of many factors one cannot overlook when planning a trip to Cameroon include dialect, cost, prevailing weather conditions and attractions and activities.

The official languages spoken in Cameroon are French and English. The indigenous jargons become apparent and overshadow the national ones as one moves away from the major cities.

Visitors should be sure of the amount that you are likely to spend before they set off, as travelling is not a very cheap venture.

Cameroon has varied climatic patterns depending on the part of the country visited. The climate is tropical along the coast and gets hot and very dry moving towards the Northern side of the country.

The coastal belt of this country is among the wettest in the world. Knowing the weather patterns is vital to guide the outfits that should be carried.

Taking a tour through the whole country may not be possible, the best way to go is choosing attractions of interest. The geological diversity in Cameroon is evident in the type of fascinations that it has. Mountains, beaches, deserts, savannas, and rainforests are among the country’s attractions.

Night life: Picture: Twitter/ Cameroon tourism agency: @CameroonLeisure

In 2012 Cameroon was among the top 10 countries on the continent that recorded the highest number of international tourists.

South Africa was top on the list with over nine million visitors while Cameroon occupied the eighth position with more than eight hundred thousand visitors, according to a document released by Minister of State, Minister of Tourism and Leisure, Bello Bouba Maigari last year.

The document outlined the achievements of the ministry from 2011 to 2018 and its plan for the next seven years.

Mouthwatering cuisine. Picture: Twitter/ Cameroon tourism agency: @CameroonLeisure

Although it has deemed it unlikely that it will meet its target of hosting 1 million international tourists and 6 million local tourists by 2020, the ministry remains optimistic about the future of the tourism sector.

African News Agency (ANA); Editing by Naomi Mackay