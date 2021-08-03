Where to plan your Africa wedding according to your preference

Africa is fast becoming a top wedding and honeymoon destination. Natalie Knibbs, owner of Africa Memories Travel, shares some suggestions: Safari enthusiasts

Safaris weddings and honeymoons are popular. With private game reserves throughout Africa, there are plenty of options for enjoying your big day. Knibbs recommends the Okavango Delta in Botswana. Here, wedding guests can enjoy game drives, spa treatments, conservation activities, bush walks, boma dinners, mokoro (canoe) excursions, helicopter flips and birdwatching. “Picture exchanging vows in a dry river bed flanked by ancient trees or in the middle of the bush with the most breathtaking views of the African landscape, while zebras graze in the background. Unforgettable.”

Beach babes Another destination wedding location loved by many is the beach. “You can have your ceremony and reception on the beach itself or in a nearby hotel,” Knibbs said. She suggested KwaZulu-Natal with its blue flag status beaches and Mozambique.

Couples can add beach walks, snorkelling, boat cruises, city tours and scenic flights to guests’ itinerary. Mountains lovers Mountain destinations like the Drakensberg in KwaZulu-Natal offer a romantic backdrop for weddings.

“Think stone chapels and views of the peaks through stained-glass windows with nothing but mountain streams and the twittering of birds to add to the quiet, romantic ambience,” Knibbs said. Activities for guests include hiking, nature walks, horse riding, trout fishing, quad biking, golf, hot air balloon rides and canoeing. Seductive landscapes Desert backdrops add another spark to destination weddings. Knibbs recommended the Kalahari, Botswana, Namibia and parts of South Africa.

“With sweeping vistas and a liberating sense of space, the Kalahari is nature at its most diverse. You can’t but be seduced by soulful beauty, dramatic landscapes and starry skies.” Guests can enjoy game drives, helicopter excursions and cultural experiences like walking with San bushmen. For the love of wine

One of South Africa’s famed attractions is its wine estates. In the Western Cape, you will find luxurious, charming wine estates in spectacular settings. These award-winning wine attractions not only feature stunning tastings but also makes the perfect backdrop for wedding photography. “The Western Cape’s majestic mountains, vineyards and mountain streams certainly provide a romantic setting.