The Indian Ocean is one of as Radisson Hotel Group's key market in its African development strategy. To capitalise on this, they plan to double its hotel and resort portfolio in Indian Ocean by 2022.





The group currently has six hotels in operation and under development. The group’s African portfolio consists of 99 hotels in operation and under development across 32 African markets.





Erwan Garnier, Director, Development, French and Portuguese Speaking Africa of the Radisson Hotel Group, said,the group aims to add a further 50 hotels to Africa.





"Around 65% of our future hotel supply will come from our newer brands, specifically Radisson, which is positioned in the full-service upscale segment, and Radisson Collection in the affordable luxury segment. We also aim to grow on the successful opening of RED Radisson in Cape Town in the lifestyle upscale segment of the market. Finally, we will leverage the success of Radisson Blu, our upper upscale brand, that remains the fastest growing hotel brand on the continent.”



