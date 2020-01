Why you should visit Luanda, Lady Zamar's beacation destination









Lady Zamar's beacation destination in Angola's capital city, Luanda Local pop singer Lady Zamar went on beacation to Angola, and she has been sharing snaps of the country's capital city, Luanda.

Any African lover will tell you just how beautiful Luanda is.

It's a city located in the southwest of Africa, on the coast of the Atlantic Ocean and it was founded in the period of Portuguese colonization in 1575.





It's a seafront promenade known as the Marginal runs alongside Luanda Bay. Nearby is the well-preserved 16th-century Fortress of São Miguel, which now contains the Museum of the Armed Forces.





The fort has views of the harbour and the Ilha do Cabo - a long, thin peninsula in the bay that’s home to beaches, bars and restaurants.





Who can resist a beautiful destination? Even TV personality, Bonang Matheba has Angola on her African travel list for 2020.









While this place may be a beautiful destination to add to your travelling list, it's important to note: Luanda is the world’s most populous Portuguese-speaking capital, so English is not widely spoken there.





Take a look at some of Lady Zamar's Luanda moments: