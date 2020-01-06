Zimbabwe Tourism Authority will exhibit at the 27th edition of the South Asia Travel and Tourism Exchange this month. Picture: Pixabay.

Zimbabwe Tourism Authority will exhibit at the 27th edition of the South Asia Travel and Tourism Exchange (SATTE) in New Delhi, India from January 8-10. The tourism authority will exhibit for the first time. The aim is to enhance destination awareness and foster market visibility.

SATTE is one of the leading Business to Business platforms that bring together global travel and tourism players, focused on tourism business exchange.

Zimbabwe Tourism Authority Acting Chief Executive, Givemore Chidzidzi said the organisation is focussing on nurturing and growing new and emerging tourism markets.

"There is a need for us to mark our presence in the Indian market. We will have to be actively increasing our marketing activities there. To kickstart this process, we will be participating at the SATTE 2020. The Fair will provide a platform for the country's tourism industry players to establish new business partners and strengthen relations with key partners and stakeholders from the Indian market and beyond" he said.