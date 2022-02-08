Win a trip to Victoria Falls & Hwange worth R51 000!

What better way to celebrate the month of love than surprising your loved one with a trip of a lifetime? Enter our travel competition and you could be the lucky winner of a 4-night getaway to Zimbabwe for two people, including return flights on Kenya Airways, luxury accommodation and unforgettable sightseeing! Entries are limited to one per person, so be sure to share the competition with family, friends and loved ones! Zimbabwe, the most romantic destination in Africa

Sharing unforgettable experiences, beneath a blanket of African stars, is the definition of romance! Zimbabwe’s World Wonder, Victoria Falls and wild Hwange form the backdrop for the ultimate romantic getaway. Zimbabwe is a country that quickly envelopes you in its charm. Its attraction stretches from one side of the country to the other, its rich and varied scenery irresistible to the safari seeker. Kim Sparrow from Jenman African Safaris recently experienced this trip and flew directly to Victoria Falls with Kenya Airways. Read about her experience here then enter the competition to follow in her footsteps!

The prize for two people includes: Direct economy class Kenya Airways flights from Cape Town to Victoria Falls and from Livingstone to Cape Town.

1 night accommodation in Victoria Falls at the Ilala Lodge with breakfast and dinner. A romantic Ra-Ikane Sunset cruise on the Zambezi River. 2 nights accommodation in Hwange at Hideaways Nantwich with breakfast, lunch and dinner as well as a daily game drive.

1 night accommodation in Victoria Falls at Victoria Falls Safaris Lodge with breakast. Dinner at The Boma, Victoria Falls. Return transfers with Wild Horizons as required by the itinerary.

How to enter It’s easy to enter the competition! Visit the Jenman African Safari website and answer an easy question. Make sure that you give a like on Jenman African Safaris Facebook as well as Kenya Airways Facebook. ENTER here www.jenmansafaris.com/for-the-love-of-travel-competition/

The experience Recently celebrating the travel transition from the armchair to the safari seat, Kim Sparrow, Destination Expert at Jenman African Safaris, embarked on a journey with Kenya Airways on their direct flight to Victoria Falls. Read about her experience below to follow in the footsteps of this perfect 5 day getaway, one that you and your loved one can win! Day 1:

Arriving in Victoria Falls, a Wild Horizons transfer vehicle was waiting to take me to my accommodation for the first night; the elegant Ilala Lodge, a mere 10-minute walk from the mighty Victoria Falls. Day 2 & 3: The next two nights were spent at Hideaways Nantwich Lodge in Hwange National Park. The lodge sits on the borders of both the Matetsi concession as well as Chobe National Park in Botswana, animals migrating freely between the areas.

Day 4: My next adventure took me back to Victoria Falls, onto the elegant Ra-Ikane Boat launching from the Palm River Hotel for a sunset cruise on the Zambezi River. My final evening was spent at the Victoria Falls Safari Lodge in their Exclusive Safari Club Suites, overlooking a watering hole favoured by wildlife in the area. Day 5:

A seamless transfer with Wild Horizons took me through the border and onto the Livingstone airport. As I waited to board my Kenya Airways flight to Cape Town, I reflected on the destinations that Kenya Airways has opened for us, and that adventure is just on our doorstep, around the corner or just over the border. Enter our competition to win this unforgettable trip and share the wild wonders of the colourful Zimbabwean landscapes with a loved one. Terms and conditions