Women’s Month: Mpotseng ‘MmaKamo’ Lebentlele’s passion for travel led her to start a bespoke tour company

Founder of MmaKamo Tours, Mpotseng “MmaKamo” Lebentlele offers bespoke 5-star experiences in Lesotho and South Africa. That said, before she launched her company, she gleaned all she needed to know about the tourism industry and starting a tour company from the internet.

Her larger than life personality combined with her background in marketing held her in good stead for what can best be described as a bold move. She shares her journey with us. What inspired you to start your tour company? I was inspired to start my company by my love for travel and my experience having worked on the South African Tourism brand doing their advertising in 2008.

My core markets at the time were the following: Domestic market (South Africa – Sho’t Left) Australia, Asia; SADC; Kenya and Nigeria. I was tasked to delve deeper in each market and under the different nuances that appeal to each market instead of using a blanket approach in our communication. Understanding what resonates with each market was imperative to be able to lure the target market to visit South Africa. Tell us about your company.

Mpotseng ‘MmaKamo’ Lebentlele’s passion for travel, entertainment and socialising led her to start MmaKamo Tours. Picture: Supplied My company is called MmaKamo Tours and it was established this year. Our unique selling point is that we create bespoke trips for people who love to travel and we give them experiences worth the money they spend. We are giving Joburg travellers an experience to travel and explore Lesotho’s heritage sites and indulge in the beauty that is the Kingdom in the Sky. The same applies to Lesotho Citizens who have money to spend. Trips are organised for them to explore what South Africa has to offer. The focal point in terms of the pillars is shopping, safari, music concerts, rest and relaxation and scenic beauty.

How has the business been doing since you opened? The concept sells itself because people are looking for an experience and they want to be wowed, so it has been great. Are you getting a lot of traction from the international market as more are looking at South Africa/Africa as a destination?

At present, the focus is only on Africa because my vision is to explore Africa and this beauty that is our continent. The next trips in November and December are to Kenya and Ghana. How important is social media as a tool when it comes to promoting a tour business?

Social media is a powerful tool that helped me to build this business and that is all I’m currently using. I will be starting a YouTube channel to promote the different deal offerings but the content will be driven by visuals. As a female in this sector, what are your words of inspiration to others looking to make their mark? So for me when I started this business, the idea was driven by my love for three things: travel, music and connecting with people.

My background is in marketing and advertising and all of these collide because for me to create bespoke trips, there is a thought process and concepts I need to put together. For example, I’m taking people to Maletsunyane Falls in Semonkong in Lesotho. This Women’s Month, she will be taking travellers to the Maletsunyane Falls in Semonkong in Lesotho for a bespoke experience by the mountain. Picture: Supplied The word Semonkong is derived from the word “Smoke” of the impact of the waterfall when it hits the ground … it creates smoke.