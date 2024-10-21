World Travel Awards 2024: Durban shines as Africa's top conference hub

Durban continues to reign supreme as Africa’s leading meetings and conference destination. According to the World Travel Awards (WTA), the city continues to forge its reputation as a business hub after being honoured as Africa’s Leading Meetings & Conference Destination while the Durban International Convention Centre (ICC) was also crowned Africa's Leading Meetings & Conference Centre 2024.

The Port of Cape Town was also awarded Africa's Leading Cruise Port. The World Travel Awards Africa Gala Ceremony 2024 took place at Diamonds Leisure Beach & Golf Resort, Diani Beach, Kenya. The awards recognise travel organisations pushing the boundaries of excellence and innovation.

Big winners at the VIP reception included Tanzania, which claimed double honours for Africa’s Leading Destination and Africa’s Leading Tourist Board. Its iconic Serengeti National Park was named Africa’s Leading National Park with Mount Kilimanjaro taking the title of Africa's Leading Tourist Attraction. In the newcomer categories, Angama Amboseli, the luxury tented lodge located in the heart of Kimana Sanctuary, Kenya’s first community-owned conservancy, was named Africa’s Leading New Hotel.

The St. Regis La Bahia Blanca Resort, Tamuda Bay, Morocco was voted Africa's Leading New Resort. Diani Beach was recognised as Africa’s Leading Beach Destination and Kenyan capital Nairobi was awarded Africa’s Leading Business Travel Destination. The prestigious Fairmont Mount Kenya Safari Club claimed Africa’s Leading Hotel and Somerset Westview in Nairobi was recognized as Africa’s Leading Serviced Apartments.

Commenting on this, Graham Cooke, Founder of WTA, said it has been a privilege to welcome their winners from every corner of Africa to celebrate with them in Kenya’s beautiful Diani Beach. “The incredible evening will live long in everyone’s memory. Our winners represent stellar examples of tourism excellence, and I congratulate each and every one for helping raise the collective benchmark of Africa’s thriving tourism economy to even greater heights,” said Cooke. Kenya Airways stole the show and was awarded Africa's Leading Airline 2024, Africa's Leading Airline - Business Class 2024 and Africa's Leading Airline Brand 2024.