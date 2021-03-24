Zim to vaccinate all Victoria Falls residents to ’pave way for resumption of unlimited tourism’

Harare - Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa will get his first shot of China's Sinovac vaccine on Wednesday in the resort town of Victoria Falls where he will also launch the country's second phase of the inoculation program, Vice President and Health Minister Constantino Chiwenga said this in a statement.

"The Second Phase of the Covid-19 vaccination program will be officially launched by His Excellency the President, Cde. E.D. Mnangagwa, this week, Wednesday, 24th of March, 2021, in the tourism city of Victoria Falls. On the day, His Excellency the President will receive his first jab of Sinovac," Chiwenga said, Xinhua news agency reported on Tuesday.

Chiwenga said Mnangagwa will be accompanied by leaders of other political parties in Zimbabwe who will also receive their first jabs on the same occasion.

In Victoria Falls, the government will launch the second phase of the vaccination program for all residents in the city where Zimbabwe recorded its first case of Covid-19 on March 20 last year.

"This vaccination exercise will pave way for the resumption of unlimited tourism activities in the city which is a world attraction," Chiwenga said.