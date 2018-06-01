Oryx Kids Club mascots also joined in the joyous occasion with Qatar Airways staff and their families

Qatar Airways hosted a special Garangao celebration over two nights with airline staff and children with special needs from Qatar Society for Rehabilitation of Special Needs, Doha’s Shafallah Centre for Children with Special Needs and Renad Academy for children with Autism Spectrum Disorder at Salwa Banquet Hall at the Sheraton Doha Resort and Convention Hotel on 29 and 30 May. The Oryx Kids Club mascots Orry, Orah and their three furry friends – Kamil the camel, Faaiz the falcon and Farah the desert fox – joined in the festivities and celebrated this entertaining and culturally-engaging event with the children as they collected treats and listened to stories from the past.

The celebration featured a number of traditional Qatari houses and tents, each with a delightful surprise awaiting the guests, as well as a range of exciting traditional games that introduced the children to the way games were played in the past.





Traditional Qatari cuisine was also served in order to create an authentic experience for these children and their families. In addition, children also engaged in walking around the featured houses, collecting sweets and nuts and listening to traditional stories read by a storyteller. The event also included a choreographed traditional Qatari dance performed on stage by children.

Qatar Airways Senior Vice President Human Resources, Ms. Nabeela Fakhri, said: “Celebrating Garangao is a wonderful way to rejoice in the spirit of Ramadan and to share our Qatari culture with our Qatar Airways family and our lovely guests from Shafallah Centre and Renad Academy.

"This joyous event aimed at promoting local traditions and customs provides a platform for our children to participate in a variety of traditional activities that have been passed down through many generations. Our event is hosted to instill Qatari traditions among younger generations and to foster social engagement throughout the entire community."







