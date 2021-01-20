Bali Twitter thread American gets deported
US Graphic designer Kristen Gray is being deported from Bali, Indonesia over her viral tweets that celebrated it as a low-cost, queer-friendly place for foreigners to live.
Gray and her girlfriend arrived in Bali in January last year, over what was supposed to be a six months stay. Instead, they stayed for a year and even wrote a book about how amazing the place is.
That was not all, she also went on Twitter and wrote a thread about her experience in Bali.
“This island has been amazing because of our elevated lifestyle at a much lower cost of living. I was paying $1 300 (R19 384) for my LA studio. Now I have a tree-house for $400,” one of Gray’s posts on Twitter said.
However, it didn’t end well as her posts were considered to have “disseminated information disturbing to the public,” which was the basis for her deportation, said Jamaruli Manihuruk, chief of the Bali regional office for the Ministry of Law and Human Rights.
Another reason for her deportation was that she described Bali as a place that is easily accessible during the pandemic.
“She stated that she could provide easy access to Bali through the recommended agency and offered the low living costs in Bali, that it is comfortable and LGBTQ-friendly,” Manihuruk said.
Indonesia has temporarily restricted foreigners from coming to the country since January 1 to curb the spread of Covid-19.
“The Bali Regional Office of the Ministry of Law and Human Rights urges foreign nationals to comply with Covid-19 pandemic health protocols and to follow right procedures regarding visa processing and while in Indonesia,” said Manihuruk.