Bali Twitter thread American gets deported

US Graphic designer Kristen Gray is being deported from Bali, Indonesia over her viral tweets that celebrated it as a low-cost, queer-friendly place for foreigners to live.

Gray and her girlfriend arrived in Bali in January last year, over what was supposed to be a six months stay. Instead, they stayed for a year and even wrote a book about how amazing the place is.

That was not all, she also went on Twitter and wrote a thread about her experience in Bali.

“This island has been amazing because of our elevated lifestyle at a much lower cost of living. I was paying $1 300 (R19 384) for my LA studio. Now I have a tree-house for $400,” one of Gray’s posts on Twitter said.

However, it didn’t end well as her posts were considered to have “disseminated information disturbing to the public,” which was the basis for her deportation, said Jamaruli Manihuruk, chief of the Bali regional office for the Ministry of Law and Human Rights.