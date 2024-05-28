BlackBrick launches innovative and sustainable apart-hotel in Bedfordview, Johannesburg

BlackBrick is expanding with a significant investment in Bedfordview, Johannesburg. This marks the first new hotel opening in the east side of Johannesburg in years. The apart-hotel sector is experiencing a transformative shift, with BlackBrick leading the way by blending luxury, functionality, and sustainability.

The BlackBrick Bedford hotel embodies innovation and sustainability by transforming the former Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) head office into a dynamic new apartment hotel. The hotel is creating new job opportunities for locals and addressing the growing trend of remote working by offering an expansive workspace. It also offers an array of amenities designed to invigorate the mind, body, and spirit. Picture: Supplied The property is strategically located within a 15km radius of key business hubs and features Freedom's Kitchin, an entirely black-owned flagship restaurant, headed by Kagiso Sebediela, a seasoned culinary professional and entrepreneur.

"Freedoms Kitchin is proud to be the restaurant partner to BlackBrick Bedford and we look forward to an exciting journey with the brand," said Sebediela. "As a young and agile business we have always looked for opportunities that push our business into new frontiers. "The restaurant's opening allows us to showcase to a broad spectrum of clientele what Africa on a plate tastes like.