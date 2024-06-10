Border management dispels rumours claiming that there are flight delays at OR Tambo Airport

The Border Management Authority (BMA) has dismissed reports claiming that a transition to a biometric system at OR Tambo International Airport is causing delays for all international departures and arrivals. Commissioner at BMA, Dr Michael Masiapato said the false reports have caused unnecessary concern among travellers and stakeholders.

"The current processing systems at BMA immigration services is fully operational and designed to handle the high volume of traffic efficiently. There are no systems challenges at OR Tambo International Airport or any of our ports contrary to the claims made in the public domain. "Our records indicate that average processing times at OR Tambo International Airport remain within acceptable international standards. We continuously monitor and analyse processing times to identify and address any potential bottlenecks," Masiapato said. Meanwhile, the Deputy Assistant Commissioner for Communication and Marketing, Mmemme Mogotsi, said the BMA prioritizes law enforcement activities at all ports, as well as the safety and security of all individuals entering and exiting the country.

"Our systems incorporate advanced security features to detect and prevent unauthorised entry. The BMA also collaborates closely with various stakeholders such as Airports Company South Africa and customs authorities to ensure a seamless border management process," said Mogotsi. Mogotsi encouraged the public to rely communication from the BMA for accurate information.