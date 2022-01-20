Cape Town bags 22nd spot on World’s Most Instagrammable Places 2022 list

The new year is looking great for Cape Town. Global travel site Big 7 Travel has officially released the World’s Most Instagrammable Places 2022 list.

The annual hashtag tally, which is now in its fourth year, analyses cities that hold the most “gram” appeal. Travel chose the winners based on a comprehensive scoring system that analysed the number of hashtags per destination, sample survey results of Big 7 Media’s 1.5 million audiences and from its global editorial team. The final results were then ranked in order of their visual allure and popularity on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Big 7 Travel (@big7travel) Cape Town came 22nd on the list, and we couldn’t be prouder. The Mother City is described as a place with majestic and dramatic scenery, with great hiking trails and deserted beaches that boast spectacular ocean views.

According to the 50 most Instagrammable places, Cape Town is an Instagrammer’s dream location to visit, with its endless natural beauty and clifftop views, pastel-pink neighbourhoods and lush waters. Singapore nabbed the top spot with stunning photo ops, from the iconic Supertree Grove at Gardens by the Bay to the vibrant kaleidoscope of street art through Haji Lane. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Big 7 Travel (@big7travel)