uShaka Marine World

The Easter break offers us a chance to relax and reconnect with friends and family – but it’s also the perfect opportunity to explore more of South Africa, whether on a day outing or a quick but energizing overnight stay. Wherever you may find yourself these holidays, South African Tourism wants you to “get your fun on” with a Sho’t Left – after all, it’s your country to enjoy to the fullest.

If you are planning a trip along South Africa’s major national roads this Easter, whether for personal, family or religious reasons, consider breaking it up with a short trip, stopover or day outing along the route, to turn the autumn holiday season from so-so to spectacular, from dull to dynamite.

You may be pleasantly surprised at how easy and affordable it can be. Hop on to South African Tourism’s Sho’t Left website – www.shotleft.co.za – to check out the hundreds of amazing deals tailored for all South Africans’ tastes and pockets. Try it and you’ll see – nothing’s more fun than a Sho’t Left!

If you’re heading down the N3 highway to visit loved ones in KwaZulu-Natal, remember that Durban boasts near-perfect weather for most of the year – and Easter is the ideal time to hit the beach, when it’s sunny and warm but not blazing hot. Whether you head to one of the silky-sanded Blue Flag north or south coast beaches for the day, or bask in the blissful weather in Durbs itself, you can’t go wrong.

For a bit of a splurge, how about treating you and your loved one to two romantic nights in a beachfront hotel, complete with a boat cruise, a braai on the beach and a trip to uShaka Marine World?

Many of us will be enjoying an Easter “staycation” in Gauteng, so why not get to know your city better with a guided walking tour or a sightseeing bus tour? An invigorating trip to several iconic heritage sites in Pretoria is one option; you could also take in Johannesburg’s mining district and the vibey Newtown cultural hub.

Don your hard hat and head down a mine shaft at Gold Reef City and see gold being poured, or get your vroom on during a quad bike tour of Soweto, while sampling traditional beer, skop and vetkoek. There are umpteen Sho’t Left activities to savour in your own backyard!



