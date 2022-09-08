Delta Air Line customers in ‘front row’ seat for Jonas Brothers concert

One of the world’s oldest airlines, Delta Air Lines, has revealed that it will offer passengers access to concert footage from the Jonas Brothers’ performance at Madison Square Garden. The 45-minute “Jet Set with the Jonas Brothers” concert film will be offered or shown through the carrier’s on-board entertainment system.

The concert film, which was produced in collaboration with Madison Square Garden Entertainment, has a performance featuring an audience of tri-state area Delta SkyMiles members who were able to redeem miles for tickets. According to Delta Managing Director Emmakate Young, working with MSG Entertainment to bring “Jet Set with the Jonas Brothers” to Delta Studio is a unique way in which they are trying to elevate customer experiences to connect people to their passions. The Jonas Brothers also revealed that all miles used for tickets would be donated to the Make-A-Wish Foundation to help provide flights for children and families of those in need.

This is the first time that the airline has premiered an exclusive concert film via its content studio and as a result bringing new and innovative ways for travellers to experience in-flight entertainment. “This gives every customer a front row seat in The World’s Most Famous Arena to see some of the world’s biggest artists at their peak,” said Young. The concert performance will join Delta Studio’s more than 1 000 hours of free entertainment for a limited time.

