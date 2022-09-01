Emirates bucks the trend with robust summer traffic in the northern hemisphere

Emirates, one of the globe’s largest international airlines, carried more than 10 million passengers on nearly 35 000 flights to 130 destinations this summer in the northern hemisphere. The carrier said it had anticipated the strong return for travel demand and subsequently worked closely with airport partners to operate scheduled flights, minimise travel disruption and fly customers to their planned holidays to see friends and family across the world over the summer.

Emirates ramped up operations to serve customer demand during the peak summer period. It reinstated daily services to London Stansted and increased flights to 33 cities on popular routes across Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, as well as to favourite holiday spots like the Seychelles, Maldives, Mexico and Miami. A leading carrier in the Middle East, Emirates added Tel Aviv, Israel, to its global network and in July it added a third daily flight to London Gatwick to serve travellers inconvenienced by the chronic capacity cuts at London Heathrow. The workhorse Emirates A380 was deployed to serve high customer demand at over 30 cities around its network.

“On the ground, the airline re-opened and is operating 32 signature Emirates Lounges, including 25 dedicated lounges at major airports across its network, to provide frequent flyers and premium travellers with a comfortable haven to rest and refresh during their journey,” said Emirates. The airline also reinstated its trademark complimentary chauffeur drive airport transfers for first and business Class customers in nearly all the cities that it serves. Emirates said over 3.8 million travellers across the network conveniently checked-in online via emirates.com and the Emirates App and over 500 000 travellers utilised the 22 self-service check-in kiosks and 38 baggage drop facilities at Dubai International Airport Terminal 3 during summer.

