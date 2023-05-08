Explore Thailand's Wildlife at Safari World Bangkok

Famous for its exhilarating shows and wildlife encounters, Safari World Bangkok provides a one-of-a-kind experience, enabling tourists to closely interact with a variety of exotic creatures from around the world. A guided tour of the park's open-air animal enclosures is an excellent opportunity for visitors to witness a variety of creatures, including tigers, lions, giraffes and zebras and learn about their natural habitats.

Safari World Bangkok also presents numerous shows throughout the day, with the most popular being the "Orangutan Show'' where the park's resident orangutans demonstrate their abilities and acrobatic skills while entertaining and enlightening audiences. There are other shows to enjoy, too. The "Sea Lion Show" features acrobatic sea lions, and the "Elephant Show" showcases trained elephants who do various tricks and dances. These performances aim to entertain and educate visitors about animals and their behaviours, providing a memorable experience for the entire family.

In addition, Safari World Bangkok offers visitors various dining and shopping options. The park's restaurants provide a range of cuisines to choose from, while food stands offer quick bites and refreshments. Additionally, souvenir shops are available throughout the park. Visitors can purchase mementos of their visit and take home a part of the Safari World Bangkok experience.