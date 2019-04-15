Emirates' First Class product. Picture: Supplied

Emirates has announced a seasonal increase to its existing daily service to Durban, with four additional flights a week, effective from 14 June to 04 August 2019. According to the airline, this is in response to the growing demand for travel during this period. The airline will also be introducing its award-winning First Class experience on the additional flights.

Fouad Caunhye, Regional Manager of Emirates Southern Africa said, “Emirates’ decision to increase capacity is a clear indication of customer demand for our award-winning travel experience. We are committed to servicing Durban and offering our customers greater flexibility and travel choices during this busy season. The introduction of the First Class cabins will allow customers to fully experience our luxury offering and enjoy the high-standards we are known for.”

The additional flights on – Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, will be operated by a Boeing 777-300ER aircraft in a three-class cabin configuration, offering eight seats in First Class, 42 in Business Class and 310 seats in Economy Class.

Emirates’ Boeing 777-300ER offers First Class passengers a private suite, seats that recline to a full-flat bed and a personal electrically-controlled mini-bar. Features also include touch screen Wireless Integrated Passenger Seat Controllers for Emirates’ In-flight Entertainment (ice) and seat functions, as well a 32” HD LCD screen. With electrically-operated privacy dividers, First Class suites offer passengers maximum exclusivity – even from an adjoining suite.

A return trip from Durban to Dubai will cost you R82 000 according to flight booking website, Travelstart.

Passengers can also enjoy the Emirates baggage allowance of up to 23kg in Economy Class, 32kg in Business Class and 32kg in First Class

Emirates’ additional flights during the busy season will provide travellers with convenient onward connections to destinations across the airline’s global network including to popular cities such as Amsterdam, Auckland, Bangkok, Bangladesh, Beijing, Delhi, Geneva, Hong Kong, Istanbul, Karachi, Kuala Lumpur, Lisbon, London, Male, Moscow, Mumbai, Munich, New York, Paris, Seoul, Singapore, Sydney, Toronto, and Zurich.

From 14 June 2019 until 04 August 2019, B777 flight EK760 will depart Durban at 14:20hrs and arrive in Dubai at 00:40hrs, while the return B777 flight, EK 759 will leave Dubai at 03:20hrs, arriving in Durban at 09:45hrs.



